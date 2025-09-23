iPhone 14 available under Rs 42,000: Find out where to buy The price of the iPhone 14 has decreased again and is now available for under Rs 42,000. Interested buyers can also take advantage of bank offers and an exchange bonus when purchasing the smartphone.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 14 has received a significant price cut during Flipkart's ongoing Big Billion Days sale. This Apple iPhone is now available for a discount of up to Rs 37,000 from its original launch price. Although the iPhone 14 has been removed from Apple's official website, interested buyers can still purchase it from e-commerce platforms like Flipkart.

iPhone 14 discount

The iPhone 14 is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. While Apple launched it at a starting price of Rs 79,900, it is currently being sold at a starting price of Rs 54,999. In the Flipkart sale, it can be purchased for an even lower starting price of Rs 41,999. Additionally, an instant bank discount is also available, along with an exchange offer.

iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 Features Display 6.1-inch Super retina Processor A15 Bionic Camera 12MP + 12MP, 12MP Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB OS iOS 16

Launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a traditional notch design. The phone has a dual-camera system on the back, with both cameras being 12MP. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front camera is available. The iPhone 14 is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM and runs on the iOS 16 operating system, which is upgradable to iOS 18.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 (128GB storage variant) is now available for an impressive price of Rs 53,999, reflecting a significant reduction from its original launch price of Rs 79,900. With this offer, buyers can save over Rs 25,000 during the sale. This smartphone is equipped with the Apple A18 chip, advanced Apple Intelligence features, and an upgraded camera system, making it one of the most powerful devices at this price point.

