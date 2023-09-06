Google Pixel 8 Pro details revealed ahead of its official launch: Details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google is offering a sneak peek at the Pixel 8 Pro, weeks ahead of its official global launch on October 4th. The Pixel 8 Pro's design is showcased in a 360-degree preview on an official page which was discovered by tech enthusiasts.

According to leaks and rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro might feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display. On the camera front, the device will support an 11-megapixel selfie camera, and on the rear side, it will have a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary camera, along with a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 49-megapixel telephoto lens.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to run on a Google Tensor G3 SoC and a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired charging. The phone will not include a charger in the box, following a trend seen in the industry. Other anticipated features will include a Titan security chip, 256GB storage, 12GB of RAM, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

As per the reports, the upcoming Google phone’s design will look similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro, featuring a horizontal camera bar on the back and a hole-punch display. The back still houses three cameras, although detailed specifications are yet to be officially revealed.

The exterior of the Pixel 8 Pro is emphasized on the preview page, with three color options: Sky (blue), Porcelain (white), and Licorice (black). The bezels on the front screen appear slimmer, giving it a more modern look. Notably, the rear camera bar now matches the phone's body color, offering a more premium and minimalist appearance.

Google has also revealed that the Pixel 8 Pro includes a temperature sensor on the back, which, combined with software and AI enhancements, could unlock new features.

However, it's worth noting that the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with a higher price tag compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro, which launched at Rs 84,999.

The sneak peek from Google comes as other tech giants, including Apple, gear up for the launch of their next-gen flagship phones. Apple's iPhone 15 series is set to debut on September 12th.

In the coming weeks, more details about the Pixel 8 Pro are expected to emerge as the official launch date approaches.

