Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Leaked features reveal challenge to Samsung's foldable crown

Google is set to launch its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series this week. Ahead of the event on August 20, the full features of all models in the series—including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold—have been revealed. The leak of the foldable phone's specifications is particularly significant, as the device is expected to offer stiff competition to Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo's X Fold 5.

Design and performance upgrades

The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold will serve as an upgrade to last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with improvements in both design and performance. According to a leak by WinFuture, the phone's design will be similar to its predecessor, but the display is expected to feature significant enhancements. The device, running on Android 16, will also come equipped with Google's Gemini AI.

Google Pixel 10 Fold expected specifications

Feature Specification (Expected) Processor Tensor G5 Operating System Android 16 RAM Up to 16GB Internal Storage Up to 1TB Cover Display 6.4-inch with 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness Foldable Display 8-inch LTPO OLED with high resolution and 3000 nits peak brightness; Crease-free Samsung panel Main Camera 48MP Ultrawide Camera 10.5MP Telephoto Camera 10.8MP Selfie Camera 10MP (Dual-pixel) Battery 5,015mAh Wired Charging 30W Wireless Charging 15W Durability IP68 rating (water and dust resistant) Starting Price ~1,899 Euros (~Rs 1.85 lakh)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The main foldable display will be an 8-inch LTPO OLED screen, also supporting high resolution and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The device will reportedly use a Samsung display panel, which is said to be completely crease-free.

The phone will also boast an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and will be built with a recycled metal frame. Powering the device will be the new Tensor G5 processor, which is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Upgraded camera and battery

For photography, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will feature a triple-camera setup. It includes a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. A 10MP dual-pixel camera will handle selfies.

The phone is expected to pack a 5,015mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Running on Android 16 from launch, the device will receive software updates for a period of seven years. The Google foldable phone is rumoured to have a starting price of around 1,899 Euros, which is approximately Rs 1.85 lakh.

