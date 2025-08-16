Samsung Galaxy M35 5G price drops, now available on EMI of just Rs 796 The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has received a significant price cut. This mid-budget smartphone, featuring a 6000mAh battery, is now available for Rs 9,000 less than its launch price.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has been significantly reduced once again. This Samsung phone, which was launched last year, saw its price drop following the release of the Galaxy M36 5G this year. Now, it has become even more affordable during the ongoing Freedom Sale on Amazon, with discounts of up to Rs 9,000 off its launch price. The phone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G price drop

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available in three storage variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB at a starting price of Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 128GB at a price of Rs 16,499

8GB RAM + 256GB at a price of Rs 26,999

The phone's original starting MRP was Rs 24,499.

You can purchase the phone in three colour options: Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, and Thunder Grey. Additional bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers are also available. For example, you can take home the 8GB variant for an EMI as low as Rs 796.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. It is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP front camera.

The device is equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W USB Type-C fast charging. It runs on OneUI 6 based on Android 14 and includes Google Gemini-based Galaxy AI features, similar to Samsung's flagship smartphones.

