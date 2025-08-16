Infinix Hot 60i 5G launched in India with dynamic bar for Rs 9,299 Infinix Hot 60i 5G features numerous AI capabilities. It will be available for purchase in India starting August 21 for Rs 8,999, along with special offers.

New Delhi:

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G, as a new addition to its Hot 60 series. Positioned in the budget segment, the device features a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, a 50MP rear camera, and a host of AI capabilities.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: India price and availability

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G is available in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for an introductory price of Rs 9,299. With special offers, interested buyers can purchase the smartphone for Rs 8,999.

The phone comes in four colour options: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black. It will go on sale in India starting on August 21.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.75-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor RAM 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM Storage 128GB of eMMC storage Operating system XOS 5.1 based on Android 15 Rear Cameras 50 MP main camera Front Camera 5MP selfie camera Battery 6,000mAh Charging Up to 18W charging Dimensions 0.814 cm thickness, 199g weight Connectivity 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and USB Type-C port

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G features a new back design that gives it a premium and unique look. It includes a host of AI features such as Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Extender, Voice Search, AI Call Translation, AI Document Summarizer, and AI Wallpaper Generator.

This phone is IP64 rated, ensuring the device is protected against dust intrusion and water splashes. It also features a "Dynamic Bar," which is designed to add convenience for navigation.

ALSO READ: BSNL launches new plan with 1 Gbps speed, 9500GB data, and free OTT subscriptions