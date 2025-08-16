Infinix Hot 60i 5G launched in India with dynamic bar for Rs 9,299

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G, as a new addition to its Hot 60 series. Positioned in the budget segment, the device features a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, a 50MP rear camera, and a host of AI capabilities.
Infinix Hot 60i 5G: India price and availability
The Infinix Hot 60i 5G is available in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for an introductory price of Rs 9,299. With special offers, interested buyers can purchase the smartphone for Rs 8,999.
The phone comes in four colour options: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black. It will go on sale in India starting on August 21.
Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Specifications
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|6.75-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor
|RAM
|4GB of LPDDR4X RAM
|Storage
|128GB of eMMC storage
|Operating system
|XOS 5.1 based on Android 15
|Rear Cameras
|50 MP main camera
|Front Camera
|5MP selfie camera
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Charging
|Up to 18W charging
|Dimensions
|0.814 cm thickness, 199g weight
|Connectivity
|5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and USB Type-C port
The Infinix Hot 60i 5G features a new back design that gives it a premium and unique look. It includes a host of AI features such as Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Extender, Voice Search, AI Call Translation, AI Document Summarizer, and AI Wallpaper Generator.
This phone is IP64 rated, ensuring the device is protected against dust intrusion and water splashes. It also features a "Dynamic Bar," which is designed to add convenience for navigation.
