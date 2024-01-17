Google Maps adds a new feature to navigate inside tunnels | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google Maps adds a new feature to navigate inside tunnels

Google has reportedly added a new feature in Maps that will let users navigate tunnels or other satellite dead zones. The company has added 'Bluetooth beacons' support and has started rolling out widely on Google Maps for Android users, however, the feature will still be missed in the iOS version of the app.

As per the 9to5Google reports, Bluetooth beacons are not as the Google-owned Waze which has supported the technology in tunnels across the world, including major cities like New York City, Brussels, Chicago, Paris and many more. Those beacons will only work with the help of the Waze app.

On its support page, Google wrote, "The Waze Beacons programme provides seamless navigation to drivers underground where GPS signals don’t reach, ensuring location services, increased driver safety, and better visibility into real-time events inside the tunnel."

As pointed out by SmartDroid, users can find the option at the bottom of the "Driving Options" section under Settings and then head on Navigation Settings. This is a must to mention that the feature is deactivated by default.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to removal of some underutilised features in Google Assistant "to focus on delivering the best possible user experience".

As per the list shared by the company, Google will be removing 17 features. Starting January 26, the company said when users ask for one of the removed features, they may get a notification that it won’t be available after a certain date.

