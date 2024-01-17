Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Maps adds a new feature to navigate inside tunnels | Details

Google Maps adds a new feature to navigate inside tunnels | Details

Bluetooth beacons are not like the Google-owned Waze which has supported the technology in tunnels across the world, including major cities like New York City, Brussels, Chicago, Paris, and many more. Those beacons will only work with the help of the Waze app.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 17:34 IST
Google Maps, navigate inside tunnels, tech news
Image Source : PIXABAY Google Maps adds a new feature to navigate inside tunnels

Google has reportedly added a new feature in Maps that will let users navigate tunnels or other satellite dead zones. The company has added 'Bluetooth beacons' support and has started rolling out widely on Google Maps for Android users, however, the feature will still be missed in the iOS version of the app.

As per the 9to5Google reports, Bluetooth beacons are not as the Google-owned Waze which has supported the technology in tunnels across the world, including major cities like New York City, Brussels, Chicago, Paris and many more. Those beacons will only work with the help of the Waze app.

On its support page, Google wrote, "The Waze Beacons programme provides seamless navigation to drivers underground where GPS signals don’t reach, ensuring location services, increased driver safety, and better visibility into real-time events inside the tunnel."

As pointed out by SmartDroid, users can find the option at the bottom of the "Driving Options" section under Settings and then head on Navigation Settings. This is a must to mention that the feature is deactivated by default.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to removal of some underutilised features in Google Assistant "to focus on delivering the best possible user experience".

As per the list shared by the company, Google will be removing 17 features. Starting January 26, the company said when users ask for one of the removed features, they may get a notification that it won’t be available after a certain date.

Related Stories
Google begins layoffs in Waze unit: Details Here

Google begins layoffs in Waze unit: Details Here

Google Maps' latest redesign gives it a more Apple Maps-like look and feel

Google Maps' latest redesign gives it a more Apple Maps-like look and feel

Google opens up road mapper for global road mapping collaboration

Google opens up road mapper for global road mapping collaboration

Family sues Google over fatal car plunge guided by Google Maps

Family sues Google over fatal car plunge guided by Google Maps

Google introduces new accessibility features for Maps, Search, and Chrome

Google introduces new accessibility features for Maps, Search, and Chrome

Google expands services in India: Metro ticket booking via Google Maps | Details

Google expands services in India: Metro ticket booking via Google Maps | Details

Google Maps' secret weapon against overspeeding 'challans' | What it is and how it works?

Google Maps' secret weapon against overspeeding 'challans' | What it is and how it works?

These 3 new features on Google Maps will change your navigation experience | Deets inside

These 3 new features on Google Maps will change your navigation experience | Deets inside

No internet? no problem! Know how to save places from any website with Google Maps

No internet? no problem! Know how to save places from any website with Google Maps

How to find your parked car with Google Maps? Check this quick guide

How to find your parked car with Google Maps? Check this quick guide

ALSO READ: This WhatsApp feature will let you share polls on Channels for iOS | Details

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News