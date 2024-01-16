Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. This WhatsApp feature will let you share polls on Channels for iOS | Details

This WhatsApp feature will let you share polls on Channels for iOS | Details

All participants of WhatsApp Channel for iOS will be able to see the total number of votes without knowing who specifically contributed to the poll. Furthermore, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature which will enable the iOS users to create, edit and share their stickers.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2024 9:31 IST
whatsapp web, whatsapp ios, whatsapp channel
Image Source : FILE This WhatsApp feature will let you share polls on Channels for iOS

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has reportedly started rolling out a new feature for some beta testers which will enable the users to share polls in channels on iOS. The channel page owner can now see if this feature will enable their account by opening the chat attachment menu within their channel.

WABetaInfo shared the screenshots in their report which showcases that some beta testers can explore a new poll option right within their channels.

"While creating a poll, channel owners can also restrict it to a single choice by disabling the multiple answers option, providing a flexible voting experience for channel followers," the report said.

As per the report, this new feature for iOS users will ensure the protection and confidentiality of poll votes, assuring that the choices of channel followers remain secure and anonymous during polling. All participants will only be able to see the total number of votes without knowing who specifically contributed to the poll. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their stickers.

"You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you'll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS," WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With WhatsApp's editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers. When you send a custom sticker, it automatically saves in your sticker tray so you can reuse it whenever you want.

Related Stories
WhatsApp blocks 7.1 million accounts for violating policies in India

WhatsApp blocks 7.1 million accounts for violating policies in India

WhatsApp to let users share music audio during video call | Know-more

WhatsApp to let users share music audio during video call | Know-more

WhatsApp to bring new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses | Details

WhatsApp to bring new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses | Details

WhatsApp to introduce customizable theme accents for iOS: Know-more

WhatsApp to introduce customizable theme accents for iOS: Know-more

How to get Blue Tick verification on WhatsApp Business accounts?

How to get Blue Tick verification on WhatsApp Business accounts?

Will WhatsApp users need to pay for cloud storage from June onwards?

Will WhatsApp users need to pay for cloud storage from June onwards?

iPhone users, you can now create and share your own stickers on WhatsApp | Know how it works

iPhone users, you can now create and share your own stickers on WhatsApp | Know how it works

ALSO READ: Google Chrome to arrive on your car's dashboards | Details

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News