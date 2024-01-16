This WhatsApp feature will let you share polls on Channels for iOS | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE This WhatsApp feature will let you share polls on Channels for iOS

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has reportedly started rolling out a new feature for some beta testers which will enable the users to share polls in channels on iOS. The channel page owner can now see if this feature will enable their account by opening the chat attachment menu within their channel.

WABetaInfo shared the screenshots in their report which showcases that some beta testers can explore a new poll option right within their channels.

"While creating a poll, channel owners can also restrict it to a single choice by disabling the multiple answers option, providing a flexible voting experience for channel followers," the report said.

As per the report, this new feature for iOS users will ensure the protection and confidentiality of poll votes, assuring that the choices of channel followers remain secure and anonymous during polling. All participants will only be able to see the total number of votes without knowing who specifically contributed to the poll. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their stickers.

"You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you'll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS," WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With WhatsApp's editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers. When you send a custom sticker, it automatically saves in your sticker tray so you can reuse it whenever you want.

Inputs from IANS