Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google India appoints Srinivas Reddy as its head of policy: Know more

Google India appoints Srinivas Reddy as its head of policy: Know more

Google has appointed Srinivas Reddy as the Head of Public Policy in India. Reddy brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles in prominent multinational companies, including Samsung and Apple.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 18:03 IST
Google
Image Source : FILE Google India appoints Srinivas Reddy as its head of policy: Know more

Google has appointed Srinivas Reddy as its head of public policy in India. He has previously worked in important positions in multinational companies like Samsung and Apple. This appointment has been made at a time when tech giants are facing increasing anti-trust challenges. Earlier Archana Gulati was holding this post in Google. But he resigned last year itself. A year after his resignation, someone has been appointed to this post.

Reddy shared the news

Reddy shared the news of his appointment on LinkedIn on Wednesday, saying, "He has long admired Google's commitment to innovation and its mission to organize the world's information and make it accessible and useful." Wrote, “With the growing population and rapid adoption of new technology, India has great potential to become a global leader in the digital economy.

Some challenges too

Reddy says that there are some challenges here for Google that need to be addressed, whether it is an equitable digital transformation the security of the privacy of our users or the availability of talent in the market to keep India at the forefront of tech innovation. According to him, Google has a unique opportunity to play a role in addressing these challenges and helping India achieve its full digital potential.

Have held many important positions

Related Stories
Google Podcasts set to discontinue in 2024: Know more

Google Podcasts set to discontinue in 2024: Know more

Android phones to provide timely earthquake warnings in India

Android phones to provide timely earthquake warnings in India

Google Podcasts to shutdown in 2024, to focus on YouTube Music integration

Google Podcasts to shutdown in 2024, to focus on YouTube Music integration

HP's new partnership with Google: 'Made in India' Chromebooks | All details

HP's new partnership with Google: 'Made in India' Chromebooks | All details

Google's generative AI search experience for teens: What you need to know

Google's generative AI search experience for teens: What you need to know

Upcoming Bard feature: Google's chatbot to have 'Memory'

Upcoming Bard feature: Google's chatbot to have 'Memory'

Google rolls out emoji reactions in Gmail for Android: Check details here

Google rolls out emoji reactions in Gmail for Android: Check details here

Google's 'Made By Google' event today: Here's what to expect and how to watch

Google's 'Made By Google' event today: Here's what to expect and how to watch

It is notable that before joining Google, Reddy spent two years as Microsoft's head of XR regulatory affairs for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region. He was also the company's senior director of mixed reality engineering (devices and technology). He spent about three and a half years as Apple's head of regulatory affairs in India before leading Ericsson's government and industry relations in the country for five years.

ALSO READ: Apple targets iPhone 15 Pro overheating with iOS 17.0.3 update: Details

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News