Google India appoints Srinivas Reddy as its head of policy: Know more

Google has appointed Srinivas Reddy as its head of public policy in India. He has previously worked in important positions in multinational companies like Samsung and Apple. This appointment has been made at a time when tech giants are facing increasing anti-trust challenges. Earlier Archana Gulati was holding this post in Google. But he resigned last year itself. A year after his resignation, someone has been appointed to this post.

Reddy shared the news

Reddy shared the news of his appointment on LinkedIn on Wednesday, saying, "He has long admired Google's commitment to innovation and its mission to organize the world's information and make it accessible and useful." Wrote, “With the growing population and rapid adoption of new technology, India has great potential to become a global leader in the digital economy.

Some challenges too

Reddy says that there are some challenges here for Google that need to be addressed, whether it is an equitable digital transformation the security of the privacy of our users or the availability of talent in the market to keep India at the forefront of tech innovation. According to him, Google has a unique opportunity to play a role in addressing these challenges and helping India achieve its full digital potential.

Have held many important positions

It is notable that before joining Google, Reddy spent two years as Microsoft's head of XR regulatory affairs for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region. He was also the company's senior director of mixed reality engineering (devices and technology). He spent about three and a half years as Apple's head of regulatory affairs in India before leading Ericsson's government and industry relations in the country for five years.

