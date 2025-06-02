Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 2: Gateway to win limited-edition content Garena has launched new redeem codes for millions of Free Fire Max players. Players usually spend money to buy diamonds in Free Fire Max, but with today's redeem codes, they are receiving 300 diamonds for free.

New Delhi:

Garena has rolled out new redeem codes for millions of Free Fire Max players in India. If you’re a Free Fire Max player, you already know how valuable these redeem codes are. They offer various in-game items for free, enriching your gaming experience. On June 2, 2025, the company is presenting an exciting selection of skins, diamonds, weapons, and outfits through these redeem codes. Utilising these codes can not only enhance your gaming skills but also make it easier to achieve victories. Today, Garena has unveiled 100 per cent functional redeem codes specifically for Indian players. In the gaming world, players typically spend diamonds to acquire different items, and the redeem codes available today include an offer of 300 diamonds. This boost will allow you to purchase your favorite game items later on. Let's dive into today’s redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 2:

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

It’s important to note that Garena releases redeem codes for various regions every day. To snag free gaming items, make sure to use codes relevant to your specific region. The redeem codes consist of a mix of letters and numbers, usually totaling 16 characters. While Garena occasionally rewards players with free items through events—where players need to complete specific tasks—redeem codes are hassle-free, with no such requirements. To redeem these codes, simply head over to the official Garena redemption website.

How to claim your rewards

To get started and claim your rewards, players need to open Free Fire MAX on their devices. Once they're in the lobby, they should click on the Luck Royale option. From there, head over to the Skydive section.

On the event page, players will find a variety of rewards waiting for them. Start by picking the items you want to leave out from your potential rewards. After that, it’s time to start spinning! Each spin will earn you a different item from the reward pool.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 256GB sees massive drop, hits record low price: Find out where to buy