iPhone 15 256GB sees massive drop, hits record low price: Find out where to buy

New Delhi:

When it comes to premium smartphones, iPhones always take the lead. Although they're significantly pricier than many Android devices, most people tend to wait for sales to snag one. If you're in the market for an iPhone, you’re in luck—there’s a fantastic opportunity to purchase the iPhone 15 at a substantial discount. The price of the iPhone 15 has dropped once again, much to the delight of millions of customers on the e-commerce platform Amazon. If you decide to buy an iPhone 15 now, you'll be able to save a considerable amount. Launched by Apple in 2023, this model boasts an impressive camera and a powerful chipset, perfect for capturing stunning photos. Let’s dive into the current offers available for this smartphone.

iPhone 15 discount

Currently, the iPhone 15 with 256GB of storage is available on Amazon for Rs 70,900. Amazon is extending a generous 13 per cent discount to customers, allowing you to purchase it for just Rs 69,500. This means you’ll save over Rs 10,000! Plus, if you take advantage of bank offers, you could end up paying even less.

Moreover, Amazon is providing a compelling exchange offer for the iPhone 15. If you have an old smartphone lying around, you can trade it in for up to Rs 62,700. Just keep in mind that the actual exchange value will depend on the working condition and physical state of your old device. By leveraging this exchange offer, you could potentially bring the cost down to under Rs 25,000.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 features an elegant glass back panel encased in an aluminum frame. It boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone sports a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, complete with Dolby Vision support. Additionally, it’s protected by Ceramic Shield glass.

At its core, the iPhone 15 is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, ensuring top-notch performance. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and offers a generous 512GB of storage capacity. For photography enthusiasts, there's a dual camera setup on the back featuring a 48+12 megapixel configuration, along with a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device is fueled by a 3349mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging for quick power-ups.

