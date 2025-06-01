Nothing Phone 3's big omission: A key feature gone – Here's how it compares to Phone 2 In the Nothing Phone 3, the company will remove a key unique feature. Nothing has officially confirmed this change. Various upgrades can be observed in this model compared to the previous Phone 2.

New Delhi:

In the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, the company plans to eliminate one of its standout features. This information was shared through their official channels, and the phone is set to be launched in July. Since the introduction of the Phone 1 in 2022, the company has incorporated the distinctive Glyph Interface feature into its devices, which has made Nothing's smartphones stand out among their competitors. However, the decision has been made to remove this feature, and several reasons could be behind this choice.

Why is the Glyph Interface being discontinued?

Nothing has officially confirmed via their X handle that the Glyph Interface will not be present in the Phone 3. In conjunction with their announcement, they shared a brief 9-second video showcasing this feature. The Glyph Interface was designed to enhance user experience with various functions such as notifications and music playback, contributing significantly to the device's popularity.

The company may have opted to remove it to position the new phone in a higher price bracket. The presence of the Glyph Interface had largely appealed to a younger demographic, so this shift could be aimed at attracting professional and corporate users. Nonetheless, it's possible that this feature may still find its place in mid-range models like the Phone 2a and Phone 3a.

What special features can we expect in the Nothing Phone 3?

The Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor. Recently, CEO Carl Pei hinted that the phone may be priced around 899 euros, which translates to approximately Rs 93,000. Alongside the powerful processor, significant upgrades in the display and camera are expected. This device could feature a triple camera setup and support for a robust battery with both wired and wireless fast charging capabilities.

The UK-based smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to introduce numerous enhancements in its forthcoming device, which will compete with premium offerings from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Google. Nothing's Number series is being developed specifically for flagship enthusiasts, while the CMF series will cater to budget-conscious users, and 'a' series phones are aimed at the mid-budget segment.

ALSO READ: Researchers are using AI to detect and dismantle disinformation: Here's how