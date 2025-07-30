Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire Max: Active redeem codes for July 30 to unlock diamonds, skins and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Active redeem codes for July 30 to unlock diamonds, skins and more rewards

Free Fire Max has come up with the gaming codes for the day, which will help players to redeem the best loot, diamonds, gun skin and more. Players have to be quick or they might miss a golden chance to win free in-game rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena website
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Free Fire Max players could easily claim exciting rewards like weapon skins, emotes, premium costumes and diamond vouchers by using the latest redeem codes, which are released today. These codes will be available for a limited time, so the players will have to be quick enough before they expire. 

Here's everything you need to know about the game, gaming codes, and how to redeem them- also on how to download the game on your smartphone.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 30: Active codes only (for a limited time)

Here are the active codes which will help you claim rewards:

  1. FVTCQK2MFNSK
  2. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  3. RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  4. FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  5. FYHJTY7UKJT678U
  6. FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
  7. FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  8. FF6WN9QSFTHX
  9. FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  10. FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
  11. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  12. FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  13. FPUS5XQ2TNZK
  14. FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  15. FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
  16. FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  17. F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  18. FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
  19. FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  20. FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  21. FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

Why should the gamers hurry and redeem these codes now?

These codes are time-bound and usage-bound, giving instant access to limited-time rewards. Players could win rewards like:

  1. Rebel Academy and Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
  2. Premium costumes and cosmetic bundles
  3. Diamond and gold vouchers
  4. Exclusive emotes and more

Since each code is valid for only 12 hours or until the daily redemption cap (500 uses) is hit, the players need to claim them quickly.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

  1. Go to the official Garena Free Fire Max redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, X, or VK account linked to the game.
  3. Copy any of the above codes and paste them into the redemption box.
  4. Confirm and wait – the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail instantly.

How to download Garena Free Fire Max on Android and iOS devices?

For Android users:

  1. Open the Google Play Store
  2. Search for ‘Garena Free Fire Max’
  3. Tap Install and wait for the game to download

For iPhone users:

  1. Go to the Apple App Store
  2. Search ‘Garena Free Fire Max’
  3. Tap Get to install it on your device

Once installed, log in or sign up and start playing to enjoy your redeemed rewards.

Hide WhatsApp chats on Google Chrome within minutes: Quick guide

BGMI 3.9 update: 5 hidden features to boost your gameplay

India overtakes China as top smartphone exporter to the US: Another ‘Make in India’ milestone

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News Garena Free Fire Max Gaming Service
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\