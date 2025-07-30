BGMI 3.9 update: 5 hidden features to boost your gameplay The popular BGMI 3.9 update has added several new features, but many players overlook smaller tweaks that could impact gameplay significantly. From new weapons and mobility tools to pre-match social elements, here are 5 hidden features you may have missed.

New Delhi:

BGMI, one of the popular battle royale games in India, updated its game and added a number of new features for a better gameplay experience. The new BGMI 3.9 version will enable the player with lot of perks, but unfortunately, the games have been overlooking these smaller tweaks, which are impacting the overall gameplay significantly.

From new weapons and mobility tools to pre-match social elements, here are 5 hidden features which players must explore to have an enhanced experience.

1. Anti-gravity spires change map strategy

One of the most underrated additions in the game is the Anti-Gravity Spires, which are scattered across classic maps. These vertical launch towers will enable the players to soar into the air and redeploy to nearby locations.

Whether escaping the blue zone or setting up an ambush during the gameplay, these spires will offer fast, unpredictable rotation options and creative play strategies beyond the usual map tactics.

2. ASM Abakan rifle arrives in classic mode

BGMI quietly introduced the ASM Abakan- a versatile 5.56mm assault rifle which is now available in Livik, Erangel and Sanhok. With full-auto, burst and single-shot modes, it will suit several combat situations during gameplay.

Why is it a standout feature in BGMI? It reportedly improves first-shot accuracy, making it perfect for skilled players looking for precise mid-range sprays.

3. Sprinting after healing is now faster

With this, players will be able to move faster after using a med kit- making a huge difference in late-circle scenarios, where quick repositioning can be the difference between victory and defeat. It’s especially helpful when healing near enemies or outrunning the shrinking play zone.

4. Bike drifting and vehicle customisations

Those who love to ride the two-wheelers, for them, Motorbikes are now supporting drifting, complete with stylish skid marks. It’s a cool visual upgrade and a tactical one too, which enables the BGMI players to evade enemies or perform sharp turns while driving.

The update also introduces theme-exclusive rides like the Cosmic Hoverboard and Starry Exhaust for flashy movement across the map.

5. Pre-match plane interactions and new social hub

The waiting time before a match just got more interactive. Players can now walk inside the plane cabin, interact with others, and even show off emotes. For Level 9 and above, the new 3D Social Hub lets you dance, play mini-games, and chill with friends, making the downtime before games a lot more engaging.