Free Fire India: Relaunch delayed, Here's what you need to know

Garena Free Fire, the eagerly awaited rebranded version, was expected to return to the Indian gaming scene on September 5, 2023. Sadly, fans will have to wait a little longer as Garena decided to postpone the launch. The developer made this announcement through their social media channels.

The reason behind this delay is clear – Garena wants to provide Indian gamers with the best possible experience right from the start. They are not only fine-tuning the gameplay but also focusing on localising the Free Fire experience for the Indian audience.

In an effort to meet Indian regulatory requirements, Garena has made significant modifications to the game. It will feature localised content and characters, along with a heightened emphasis on esports to connect with a broader user base and boost its reputation.

Despite the delay, pre-registrations for the game on Android remain open through the Google Play Store. Gamers can visit the store to sign up and even enable the "Automatic Install" option for a seamless experience when the game eventually drops.

Excitingly, Garena has teamed up with Yotta for cloud hosting in India. Yotta, part of the Hiranandani Group, is supporting Garena in adhering to India's gaming regulations, ensuring a smoother relaunch.

One of the key takeaways from this delay is that the developers are evidently cautious not to rush the relaunch and risk facing another ban. In summary, while the wait for the return of Garena Free Fire in India has been extended, Gamers can still pre-register and stay tuned for the highly anticipated comeback of this iconic battle royale game.

