Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 10, 2025: Get items including gun skins for free The new redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, released today, offer players free in-game items such as Gun Skins, Emotes, Diamonds, and more, but they are valid for a limited time.

New Delhi:

New redeem codes have been released today for Garena's popular battle royale games, Free Fire and Free Fire Max, offering several exciting free in-game items. These redeem codes are valid for a limited time, and upon successful redemption, players will receive the items in their in-game account. Garena regularly releases these codes for its battle royale titles.

Free Fire, which was banned by the government in 2022, is soon expected to relaunch in India under the new name, Free Fire India. However, the Free Fire Max version remains playable in India. While the core gameplay is similar between the two, the Max version offers enhanced graphics compared to the standard game.

It is important to note that these redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire Max are region-specific and valid only for a limited period. Using a code from the wrong region or an expired code may result in an error message.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 10, 2025:

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

How to Redeem Codes

To redeem your Free Fire codes, follow these steps:

Visit the official code redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Log in to your Free Fire account.

You will see a banner prompting you to redeem a code.

Click the banner to access the redemption option.

Enter the redeem code and press the 'Confirm' button.

A successful redemption will be confirmed, and your reward will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer

The Free Fire game is currently banned in India and will soon be relaunched as Free Fire India. The Max version of the game is available for play in India. Please remember that Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time. An error message may appear if the code has expired or is used outside of its intended region.

