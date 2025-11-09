Jio users now access BSNL network; new plans launched for no-signal areas, increasing tension for Airtel, Vi Jio's new recharge plan will allow its users to access the BSNL network, even in sites not funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi.

New Delhi:

Jio has launched new recharge plans allowing its users to access the BSNL network. These plans activate Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) for Jio users, which permits them to connect to BSNL's network in remote or rural areas where Jio has low or no connectivity. Jio has currently launched these recharge plans for users in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, Jio stated:

"BSNL ICR service is available on select prepaid recharges offered by Jio. This allows customers to use voice, data, and SMS services by connecting to the BSNL network within the same geographical circle, at select locations".

Jio's new ICR recharge plans

There are currently two recharge plans, priced at Rs 196 and Rs 396. Both offer a validity of 28 days.

Plan Price Data Benefit Voice Calls SMS Validity Rs 196 2GB 1,000 minutes 1,000 28 days Rs 396 10GB 1,000 minutes 1,000 28 days

These plans are exclusively for usage on the BSNL network; users cannot utilise them on other networks such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

According to the company, once a user recharges with these plans, they will remain in a queued status and will get activated upon first usage. The company clarified:

"These plans will be automatically activated upon the first usage of any voice, SMS, or data service. Once activated, the plan will remain valid for its defined validity period".

(Image Source : JIO)Jio new ICR plans

Background on ICR testing

This development comes days after Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal inspected a 4G saturation site at Village Ummed, Rajasthan. During his visit, Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) between BSNL and Reliance Jio was successfully tested.

The Intra-Circle Roaming facility is also available free of cost for every network operator via 4G sites that are funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi. These new Jio plans, however, allow Jio users to access Intra-Circle Roaming even in those areas that are not funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi.

ALSO READ: NPCI alert: New warning issued on 'Digital Arrest' scams: Here's what to do