Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 26, 2026: Get free diamonds, skins, and gold and silver coins today Garena has released a new set of redeem codes, offering the Free Fire MAX community a variety of exclusive in-game items for free. These rewards allow players to upgrade their loadouts and gain a competitive advantage without spending a single Diamond.

While the original Free Fire remains banned in India, Free Fire Max continues to dominate the battle royale scene. It has built a massive following across the country, particularly among younger gamers who enjoy its enhanced graphics and fast-paced gameplay.

Today brings some exciting news for the community. To celebrate January 26, 2026, Garena has released a fresh batch of redeem codes specifically for the Indian server. These codes allow players to claim premium in-game items—such as character skins, weapon crates, and emotes—completely free of charge.

Why use redeem codes?

Unlike in-game events, which often require players to grind through difficult missions or "tasks" to earn rewards, redeem codes provide instant gratification. There are no strings attached—you simply enter the code and collect your loot. However, speed is essential; these codes are time-sensitive and have a limited redemption limit.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 26, 2026:

FFPLUFBVSLOT

​MCPW3D28VZD6

​ZZZ76NT3PDSH

​V427K98RUCHZ

​J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

​3IBBMSL7AK8G

​B3G7A22TWDR7X

​4ST1ZTBE2RP9

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​EYH2W3XK8UPG

​FF7MUY4ME6SC

​U8S47JGJH5MG

​VNY3MQWNKEGU

​ZZATXB24QES8

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

​FJ6AT3ZREM45

​FFN9Y6XY4Z89

​MN3XK4TY9EP1

​FFIC33NTEUKA

​HFNSJ6W74Z48

​TFX9J3Z2RP64

​WD2ATK3ZEA55

​D6F8G1L3M7R9XKY

​Y9X5K1H4C6P2W3TN

​FF9MJ31CXKRG

​FFW2Y7NQFV9S

​FFICMCPSBN9CU

​FFMCF8XLVNKC

​FFMC2SJLKXSB

​FFML9KGFS5LM

​FFPLZJUDKPTJ

​FFGYBGD8H1H4

​XZJZE25WEFJJ

​FFCMCPSJ99S3

​RD3TZK7WME65

​ZRW3J4N8VX56

Important reminder

Redeem codes are region-locked. A code generated for the Indian server will not work in other regions like Europe or North America. To claim your rewards—which range from Gloo Wall skins and pets to Diamonds and Gold coins—head over to the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site.

How to redeem:

Visit the official Garena Reward website. Log in using your linked account (Google, Facebook, VK, or X). Paste your code into the text box and click Confirm. Check your in-game mail within 24 hours to collect your items.

Note: Guest accounts cannot redeem codes, so make sure your profile is linked to a social platform.

