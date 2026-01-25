iPhone 16e price slashed by Rs 11,500 during Republic Day Sale: Check new deal, bank offers and specs Apple iPhone 16e gets a massive Republic Day price cut in India. Grab the A18-powered iPhone for just Rs 48,390 with bank offers. Full deal details, variants, and features inside.

New Delhi:

The price of Apple’s iPhone 16e, which was launched last year, has been reduced in India. The smartphone is currently available at a significant discount during the Republic Day sale running on Croma. Buyers can purchase the iPhone 16e for several thousand rupees less than its original launch price.

iPhone 16e discount on Croma

Apple launched the iPhone 16e at a starting price of Rs 59,900. During the ongoing sale, the device is available with a price cut of up to Rs 7,500, bringing its starting price down to Rs 52,390.

In addition to this, customers can avail an extra discount of Rs 4,000 using ICICI Bank credit cards. With these offers applied, the effective price of the iPhone 16e comes down to Rs 48,390.

iPhone 16e variants and storage options

The iPhone 16e is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone offers features similar to the iPhone 16 and also supports Apple Intelligence AI features.

iPhone 16e display and performance

The Apple iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a notch design. The screen supports a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits and offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 18.

iPhone 16e camera and connectivity features

The iPhone 16e comes with a single rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP main camera. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 12MP front camera.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. The iPhone 16e is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

