BSNL's new plan brings 2.6GB daily data and unlimited calls at Rs 7 per day BSNL has introduced the Bharat Connect 26 prepaid plan to mark India’s 77th Republic Day. Priced at Rs 2,626, the limited-period recharge offers 365 days of validity, 2.6GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Here’s how it compares with BSNL’s other annual plans.

New Delhi:

To commemorate India’s 77th Republic Day, state-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a new prepaid recharge plan for its users. The newly introduced plan is called the BSNL Bharat Connect 26 plan. It offers a long validity of 365 days but is available only for a limited period.

BSNL announced the launch of this special Republic Day recharge plan through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Here are all the details you need to know.

BSNL Bharat Connect 26 Plan: Price and benefits

The BSNL Bharat Connect 26 plan is priced at Rs 2,626. While most telecom operators offer 2.5GB of daily data with their annual plans, BSNL is offering 2.6GB of data per day with this recharge.

Along with daily data, the plan also includes:

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS per day

This makes it a slightly better option in terms of daily data compared to similar annual plans.

According to details shared by BSNL on its X handle, the Bharat Connect 26 plan is available from January 24 to February 24, 2026. This means users have one month to recharge with this plan and avail of its benefits.

BSNL annual plans with 365 days validity

BSNL currently offers multiple prepaid plans with a validity of 365 days. With the launch of the Rs 2,626 Bharat Connect 26 plan, the government-owned telecom operator now has three annual prepaid plans.

Below are details of BSNL’s other yearly recharge options.

BSNL Rs 2,399 plan

The BSNL Rs 2,399 prepaid plan offers:

365 days of validity

2.5GB of data per day

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMS per day

Once the daily data limit is exhausted, internet speed is reduced to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 2,799 plan

The Rs 2,799 prepaid plan from BSNL includes:

365 days of validity

3GB of data per day

Unlimited calling

100 SMS per day

After consuming the daily data quota, data speed drops to 40 Kbps.

This Republic Day–special Bharat Connect 26 plan adds another long-term option for BSNL users looking for annual validity with slightly higher daily data benefits.

