Free Fire Max redeem codes for 6 April 2025: Free gun skins, diamonds and more

Free Fire Max continues to be a fan-favorite battle royale game in India, especially among the youth. Despite the ban on the original Free Fire version, Garena’s upgraded version – Free Fire Max – remains popular. Interestingly, reports suggest that Free Fire may return to India soon under a new name. Meanwhile, Garena has released fresh redeem codes for 6 April 2025, offering players a chance to win exciting in-game items for free.
Claim free rewards without spending diamonds
Garena is giving players a golden opportunity to grab in-game items like gun skins, diamonds, glue walls, characters, and more — all for free. These rewards can significantly improve gameplay and help players gain an edge during matches.
Normally, such items cost diamonds, but with redeem codes, players can skip spending any in-game currency. This is a great way to upgrade your inventory without completing any event-based tasks.
What are redeem codes?
Redeem codes are unique 12 to 16-digit alphanumeric combinations released by Garena for different regions. These codes are time-sensitive and expire quickly, so players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible. Garena provides new codes daily, and they work only through the official rewards redemption site.
Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 6
- P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
- D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
- T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
- FFWCY6TSX2QZ
- F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
- PXTXFCNSV2YK
- U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
- V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
- A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
- R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
- H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
- M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
- X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
- B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
How to redeem the codes
To claim your free rewards:
- Visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption site: https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in with your Free Fire Max account.
- Enter the redeem code in the box and confirm.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.
