Free Fire MAX introduces a new event, get 'Fell the Electricity' emote Free Fire MAX continues to introduce new events for players. An ongoing event offers many rewards, including the Feel the Electricity emote and Pet Food.

The Free Fire MAX "Feel the Electricity" event is offering players an exciting array of rewards. This event falls under the Luck Royale category, allowing players to win prizes by spinning. Among the rewards available, gamers can look forward to items like the Feel the Electricity emote and Pet Food. Let’s dive into the full details of these rewards.

The "Feel the Electricity" event in Free Fire MAX will be live for the next seven days. To participate, players will first need to choose and eliminate two items from their potential rewards. Keep in mind that once you make your selections, they cannot be altered. Each time you draw, you'll receive a prize from the pool, and notable items will be available with each spin. Once you obtain an item, it won’t be repeated.

It’s important to note that players will need diamonds, the in-game currency, for each draw.

Reward List:

Feel the Electricity Emote

Cube Fragment

AN94 Electric Loot Crate

Electric Arvon Pet Skin

Pet Food

Supply Crate

Lightning Reactor Loot Box

Vector Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Fullmetal Lightning Backpack

How to Claim Rewards:

Launch Free Fire MAX and head to the Luck Royale section on the left side of the lobby.

Browse through the list of available events.

Click on "Feel the Electricity."

Select the two items you’d like to exclude from your potential rewards.

Start drawing and enjoy collecting your prizes!

This is a fantastic chance for gamers to snag a variety of exclusive items that can enhance their gameplay and overall experience. Make sure to grab these rewards before the event wraps up!

In other news, Garena has rolled out new redeem codes that are fully functional and valid until March 30. These codes offer players a range of cosmetic items and exclusive bundles to enhance their gaming experience.

