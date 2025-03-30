OnePlus gears up for major release: OnePlus 13T with compact design arriving soon OnePlus hasn't released a phone with the "T" designation in quite some time. However, it appears that a new smartphone, the OnePlus 13T, is set to enter the market soon.

OnePlus is poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market with the anticipated launch of the OnePlus 13T. Even before its official unveiling, many details about this upcoming device have come to light. This new phone is set to compete head-to-head with premium models from Samsung, Google, and Nothing. Recent leaks have shed light on its design and appearance.

It’s been a while since OnePlus introduced a phone with the T designation, with the last being the OnePlus 10T 5G. Expectations are high that the OnePlus 13T will bring a host of fresh features compared to its predecessors. Reports suggest that the company aims to release it in April.

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 13T is expected to be the most compact T-series smartphone to date. As a flagship model, it will likely come packed with robust features and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The design details of the OnePlus 13T have been shared on Weibo, a popular social media platform in China. OnePlus President Louis Jie has noted the growing enthusiasm among users for compact flagship phones, highlighting the numerous requests he has received for devices with smaller screens.

From Jie’s comments, it seems likely that the OnePlus 13T will boast a compact design. An image circulating on Weibo from Digital Chat Station reveals what could be the upcoming Oppo 13 series phone; it features a square camera module on the rear, with vertically arranged camera sensors and an LED flash.

If these leaks are accurate, this new phone from Oppo is expected to be released in India as the OnePlus 13T. Reports suggest a dual-camera setup with 50+50 megapixel sensors and a substantial 6200mAh battery. It may also sport a sleek metal frame and a glass back panel, further enhancing its premium feel.

