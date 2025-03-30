Realme GT 6T now available just for Rs 12,500 with offers: Find out how to avail benefits Realme GT 6T was launched in India in May of last year. The smartphone comes with impressive features and is now available with significant discount offers.

Amazon is offering massive discount offers on smartphones across range, from budget to premium smartphones. If you’re in the market for a device that can handle multitasking and demanding apps with ease, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. Notably, Amazonis offering a fantastic Realme GT 6T launched in May last year. The Realme GT 6T boasts a sleek design and impressive features, making it perfect for heavy tasks such as gaming. At Amazon, you can grab this smartphone at a price that’s considerably lower than its launch cost.

While the Realme GT 6T features a plastic frame, it has been crafted to mimic the look and feel of a glass panel. Let’s dive into the exciting discount offers available for the Realme GT 6T.

Realme GT 6T discount

During its launch, the Realme GT 6T was available for Rs 32,999. However, at Amazon, it’s available at a generous 19 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 28,998. This offer applies to the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Additionally, there are bank offers to sweeten the deal: you can up to Rs 1,500 using a select bank credit card, and there’s a Rs 5,000 coupon discount available for all users. By taking full advantage of the discounts, you could snag this phone for around 22,498.

Furthermore, Amazon is running an exchange offer where interested buyers can save up to Rs 27,350 when they trade in their old smartphones. For instance, if you manage to get Rs 15,000 for your old device, you can snag the Realme GT 6T for just Rs 12,350. However, exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Realme GT 6T specifications

The Realme GT 6T comes with a plastic back panel and frame, yet it offers a premium feel. It also boasts an IP65 rating, providing protection from dust and water.

The smartphone features a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 6000 nits. For durability, it’s equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

You can also opt for configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it delivers a smooth performance. The dual-camera setup includes 50 and 8-megapixel sensors, while the 32-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

To keep everything running, the Realme GT 6T is equipped with a robust 5500mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging for those on-the-go.

