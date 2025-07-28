Fake Apple products worth Rs 3 crore seized in major crackdown A major crackdown has targeted individuals selling fake Apple products. The Hyderabad Task Force has seized counterfeit Apple items, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods, with an estimated value of Rs 3 crore.

New Delhi:

Major action has been taken against those involved in making fake Apple products. The Hyderabad Task Force seized fake Apple products worth Rs 3 crore in a recent raid. The seized items include iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and power banks. In total, the Hyderabad Task Force confiscated 2,761 fake Apple products during raids in the Mir Chowk Police Station area. Three individuals, Shahid Ali, Irfan Ali, and Santosh Ratapurohit, have been arrested in connection with the case. All three were found purchasing fake Apple products from agents in Mumbai.

These individuals would buy fake products from Mumbai and then apply counterfeit packaging with the Apple logo, stickers, and seals. Following this, they were sold in the market as genuine products, thereby defrauding customers. Due to the presence of the Apple logo and seal, it becomes challenging for customers to distinguish between real and fake Apple products.

However, this is not the first instance of fake devices from Apple or other brands being sold in the market. Action has been taken against sellers of counterfeit products from various brands in the past.

How to identify real and fake products?

If you are purchasing a new phone or other electronic item, you can easily verify its authenticity. Firstly, pay close attention to the product's packaging. Duplicate products often have noticeable defects in their packaging, indicating that the product is fake. If the packaging doesn't reveal its authenticity, you can visit the BIS website, issued by the government, or use the Umang app to identify real and fake products.

You can also visit the BIS website to verify. In the website, you need to enter the product's serial number. If the serial number is not listed on the BIS website or app, it confirms that the product you intend to buy or are already using is fake.

