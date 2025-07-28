Flipkart offering phone with 108MP camera, available for as low as Rs 405 per month on EMI The price of POCO's 108MP camera phone has been drastically reduced. This phone is now available for thousands of rupees cheaper than its launch price. Additionally, various bank offers will also be available.

The price of the POCO M6 Plus with a 108MP camera has been significantly reduced. This Poco phone is now available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. The phone's price has dropped by up to 36 per cent on the e-commerce website Flipkart. Additionally, bank offers and discounts are available on its purchase. This budget smartphone from Poco, launched last year, features an excellent camera and a large battery.

POCO M6 Plus 5G offers

This Poco phone comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The starting price for the phone is listed at Rs 10,080, while its top variant is listed at Rs 11,499. This phone was initially launched with a starting price of Rs 15,999, and its top variant was introduced at Rs 17,999.

After a discount of up to Rs 6,500 on the purchase, you will also receive a 5 per cent cashback. Regarding other bank offers, its top variant can be taken home with an initial EMI of Rs 405. This phone is available in three colour options: Black, Silver, and Lavender.

POCO M6 Plus features

This Poco phone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display, which supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, supporting up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone's storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The POCO M6 Plus has a 5030mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs HyperOS based on Android 14. A dual camera setup is available on its back. It features a 108MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, this phone has a 13MP camera.

