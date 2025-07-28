iPhone 17 Pro to feature DSLR-like camera, major changes revealed in new leak A new leak regarding the iPhone 17 Pro suggests it will feature a DSLR-like camera. This Apple iPhone may come with several significant upgrades, including 8x optical zoom.

The iPhone 17 series is set to launch in September. Ahead of its launch, numerous leaked reports continuously emerged about all models in the series. A new leak has surfaced regarding the Pro model, suggesting it will feature two dedicated camera buttons. Additionally, the phone's camera is expected to receive a significant upgrade. It is likely to get 8x optical zoom, a notable improvement over the current 5x zoom.

DSLR-like camera

According to a MacRumors report, the camera setup of the new iPhone 17 Pro model will be completely redesigned. It will include a lens with 8x optical zoom, enabling users to easily capture distant objects. Apple aims to integrate DSLR-level camera capabilities into its iPhone, allowing for photos of objects at various focal lengths.

Apple will enhance the camera app alongside modifications to the camera module. Advanced photo and video tools will be incorporated into the iOS 26 camera app. It will eliminate the need for users to install third-party applications.

Two camera control buttons

Furthermore, the new iPhone 17 Pro may feature dual camera control buttons for improved camera handling. While all Apple iPhones launched last year had a single dedicated camera button, the upcoming iPhone 17 series Pro and Pro Max models will feature two. However, the phone's design will be button-less, meaning the camera buttons will not be externally visible. The phone will have a copper light finish, with the Apple logo visible on the back panel.

Four models are expected to launch this year in Apple's new iPhone 17 series: the standard model, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. The company will not launch its Plus model this year. It will be replaced by the new Air model, which is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone ever and will not have any slots.

