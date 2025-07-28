Redmi Note 14 SE launched in India starting at Rs 14,999 with bank offers Redmi Note 14 SE is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. It will be available for sale in India starting August 7, along with bank offers.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly introduced Redmi Note 14 SE is a fresh addition to the Redmi Note 14 lineup in the country, which also includes the Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. This new smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 2100 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Redmi Note 14 SE India price and availability

The Redmi Note 14 SE will be available in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 14,999. The newly launched smartphone will go on sale starting August 7 via Flipkart, Xiaomi's official store, and other major retail stores across India. Interested buyers will also receive a Rs 1,000 discount. It is available in Crimson Art Mystic White and Titan Black colours.

Redmi Note 14 SE specifications

The Redmi Note 14 SE features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra, coupled with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is expandable via microSD. It runs Android 15 with Xiaomi Hyper OS.

For photography, it is equipped with a 50MP main camera featuring a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5110mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification, an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD), an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, and more.

