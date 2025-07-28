Realme Narzo 80 Lite with impressive offer goes on sale in India starting at Rs 6,599 The Realme Narzo 80 Lite is now available for sale in the country. Interested buyers can avail various offers to reduce the smartphone's price.

New Delhi:

Realme recently launched a new smartphone in India. Within a week of its launch, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite is available for sale in the country. The device falls in the budget segment and is available for less than Rs 7,500. The 4G smartphone comes with a Unisoc T7250 chipset and features an LCD screen. It is currently available with various offers.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G India price, availability, and offers

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite is available in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. These variants are priced at Rs 7,299 and Rs 8,299 respectively. The smartphone is available in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold colors via Realme's official website, Amazon, and retail stores across the country.

Interested buyers can avail a Rs 700 coupon with the smartphone, which will reduce the effective price of both variants to Rs 6,599 and Rs 7,599.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 563 nits. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 15. The smartphone is packed with a range of AI features such as AI Boost, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and Smart Touch.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 13MP main camera along with a secondary camera, as well as a 5MP front camera for capturing selfies and making video calls. On the connectivity side, it supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and features a USB Type-C port.

It comes with an IP54-rated build, offering protection against dust and water. The Narzo 80 Lite includes ArmorShell protection for military-grade shock resistance. With a hefty 6,300mAh battery, it supports 15W charging and even allows for 5W wired reverse charging.

