  Facebook Update: Meta rolls out 'show more' and 'show less' features for News Feed section

Facebook Update: Meta rolls out 'show more' and 'show less' features for News Feed section

Meta started to roll out the 'Show more' and 'Show less' buttons in the News Feed option on Facebook. Social media users can customise their Facebook Feed by selecting Show more or Show less on their posts by tapping into the three-dot menu in the upper right corner.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Updated on: October 06, 2022 13:10 IST
Facebook
Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook

Meta is rolling out 'Show more' and 'Show less' buttons in News Feed on posts from the people and communities users are connected to and posts that Facebook recommends to them. ALSO READ: Apple AirPods Pro 2 bug alert: Users are suggested to replace the battery- Know more

Facebook users can now customise their Facebook Feed by selecting 'Show more' or 'Show less' on a post to see more of what they want and less of what they don't. ALSO READ: These Instagram tips will help you get more Followers and Likes

"Selecting Show more will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and posts like it. If you select Show less, you'll temporarily decrease its ranking score," Meta said in a blog post late on Wednesday.

India Tv - Meta

Image Source : METAMeta

Facebook said it will periodically show this on posts in the Feed.

You can choose to Show more or Show less on posts by tapping into the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner.

"We are also starting to test this feature in Reels," said Meta.

The company is also exploring ways to personalise how much content users see in Feed from friends and family, Groups, Pages and public figures.

"These tools, as well as Favourites, snooze and reconnect, can be found in Feed Preferences," said Meta.

Features like these can help you discover more of the content that's valuable to you, so you can see more of what you want and less of what you don't.

