As per the media report, it has been stated that some of the AirPods Pro 2, second-generation has been receiving a bug alert which is suggesting that users for replacing their battery. ALSO READ: Does my smartphone support 5G?

When the AirPods Pro earbuds or MagSafe Charging Case battery is low, the bug will start to appear to cause battery replacement notifications. the notification has been pushed by the Find My app to the adjacent devices, as per the report filed by MacRumors. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio 5G Beta trial to start in 4 cities on Dussehra- All you need to know

The report further states that the notice relates to these new capabilities because the second-generation AirPods Pro has improved Find My ability because of a U1 chip for Precision Finding and continuously transmits their battery levels.

The notifications urge the user to "replace the battery on... soon," even though it is not possible to replace AirPods batteries and the device simply needs to be recharged.

Users experiencing the bug may not be immediately aware that it relates to their aCEAirPods ProaCE, since the item is referred to in notifications as simply "left", "right", or "Case", leading to somewhat incoherent alerts, the report said.

It also mentioned that the notifications seem similar to that used for the AirTag when its CR2032 battery is almost depleted and needs to be replaced. Hence, it seems that the system is conflating the two products.

One theory suggests that Apple used much of the AirTag's firmware for the MagSafe Charging Case, causing identical alerts even where they do not make sense.

Inputs from IANS

