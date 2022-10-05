Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple AirPods Pro 2 bug alert: Users are suggested to replace the battery- Know more

Apple AirPods Pro 2 bug alert: Users are suggested to replace the battery- Know more

It has been reported that the AirPods Pro earbuds are getting the alert when the charging case battery is low- the bug starts to appear by notifying the user to replace the battery. The notification is pushed by the Find My app. The notifications look similar to the ones on the AirTags.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: October 05, 2022 11:47 IST
Apple
Image Source : APPLE Apple

As per the media report, it has been stated that some of the AirPods Pro 2, second-generation has been receiving a bug alert which is suggesting that users for replacing their battery. ALSO READ: Does my smartphone support 5G?

When the AirPods Pro earbuds or MagSafe Charging Case battery is low, the bug will start to appear to cause battery replacement notifications. the notification has been pushed by the Find My app to the adjacent devices, as per the report filed by MacRumors. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio 5G Beta trial to start in 4 cities on Dussehra- All you need to know

The report further states that the notice relates to these new capabilities because the second-generation AirPods Pro has improved Find My ability because of a U1 chip for Precision Finding and continuously transmits their battery levels.

The notifications urge the user to "replace the battery on... soon," even though it is not possible to replace AirPods batteries and the device simply needs to be recharged.

Users experiencing the bug may not be immediately aware that it relates to their aCEAirPods ProaCE, since the item is referred to in notifications as simply "left", "right", or "Case", leading to somewhat incoherent alerts, the report said. 

It also mentioned that the notifications seem similar to that used for the AirTag when its CR2032 battery is almost depleted and needs to be replaced. Hence, it seems that the system is conflating the two products.

Related Stories
iOS vs Android: Which is better and why?- Everything you need to know

iOS vs Android: Which is better and why?- Everything you need to know

Apple to hike App Store prices in Europe, and some Asian nations from Oct 5 onwards

Apple to hike App Store prices in Europe, and some Asian nations from Oct 5 onwards

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are more popular than other, and here is the reason

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are more popular than other, and here is the reason

Mozilla challenges Microsoft, Google, Apple for anti-market practices

Mozilla challenges Microsoft, Google, Apple for anti-market practices

Apple iOS 16.1 beta includes 'Emergency SOS via Satellite' demo: Know how it works

Apple iOS 16.1 beta includes 'Emergency SOS via Satellite' demo: Know how it works

Apple Watch Series 8 keeps a close health watch on you!

Apple Watch Series 8 keeps a close health watch on you!

Apple acknowledges Watch Series 8, Ultra's microphone issues

Apple acknowledges Watch Series 8, Ultra's microphone issues

One theory suggests that Apple used much of the AirTag's firmware for the MagSafe Charging Case, causing identical alerts even where they do not make sense.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News