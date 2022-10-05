These Instagram tips will help you get more Followers and Likes

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram

Instagram is among the most popular social media platform in today's time it has users from teenagers to someone in their 60s as well. This photo and video sharing platform is all about getting creative and finding more followers on your page. Although everyone wishes to get popular on the platform, not everyone succeeds and there are reasons. So, if you are willing to get more ‘Likes’ and ‘Followers’ on your Instagram page, then you need to follow these tips given below.

Quality of the content

The very first thing to keep in mind is the kind of content you are choosing to post on the platform. Remember, that your content is the main tool and if it does not have the power, then these tips will not work. So quality is one thing Instagram looks for and the content creators must post reels, videos and photos with some information and creativity.

The right time to post your content

Every social media has a different time band to track the active users. It has been tracked that major users are more active on Instagram during the evening time. Some believed that posting the posts after 5 pm on the weekends will get you more ‘likes’. And on weekdays, users could post the content anytime between 7 pm to 11 pm, which will help users to get a maximum number of ‘likes’.

Using the right hashtags

You need to know the right hashtags to get your post more popular. Whenever you update a post on Instagram, make sure that the hashtag is related to the posted content and it must be updated.

How to do that? Whenever you type a hashtag, suggest for related tags to appear on the bottom. Give priority to the tag which has been used the most. Also, use some common hashtags as well, which will give your content more reach.

Some of the commonly used hashtags are - #flowerstagram #instachallenge #trending #instagood #flowersofinstagram #Reelsinsta #InstaReels #Instavideo #instagramchallenge #explorepage #goodvibes #instaviral #instaViralReels

Post HD quality content

If you are looking forward to getting more followers on your official page, then the quality of the content posted should not be compromised if you aspire to make a viral post. You must have noticed that Insta users who have more followers on their profile upload good-quality videos or photos. Therefore, while uploading anything- picture, video or reel, one must focus on uploading HD quality content.

Also, one must often upload a picture or video by using Insta's camera. When you create reels by using Instagram filters, audio and a camera, the app will increase your chances of gaining more likes and followers because the company believes that the video that has been shot with its camera is original, and Instagram promotes the content automatically.

