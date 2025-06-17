DRDO, IIT-Delhi achieve breakthrough in quantum communication They demonstrated secure quantum communication using entanglement over distances greater than one kilometer, employing a free-space optical link established on the IIT-Delhi campus.

New Delhi:

India has made a significant stride in the quantum communication field, marking a potential shift towards real-time applications in quantum cyber security, as reported by the defense ministry. They announced that a successful demonstration of free-space quantum secure communication using quantum entanglement was achieved over a distance exceeding one kilometer, utilising a free-space optical link established on the IIT-Delhi campus. With this achievement, officials noted that India has entered a "new quantum era." Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his congratulations to both the DRDO and IIT-Delhi for this groundbreaking accomplishment. He remarked that this development signifies a new phase in secure communication that could prove to be a "game-changer" in future warfare.

The defense ministry emphasised that this entanglement-assisted quantum secure communication facilitates real-time applications in quantum cyber security, such as long-distance Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), the establishment of quantum networks, and the prospective quantum internet. The experiment reportedly achieved a secure key rate of nearly 240 bits per second, with a quantum bit error rate of under 7 per cent.

These advancements align with India’s overarching goals to enhance quantum technologies for the nation’s development. Under the project titled 'Design and Development of Photonic Technologies for Free Space QKD,' sanctioned by the Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM) of the DRDO, the demonstration was conducted by Professor Bhaskar Kanseri's research group in the presence of senior officials from the DRDO, the Dean of R&D at IIT-Delhi, the Director of DIA-CoE, and various scientists from the DRDO.

Advantages of quantum communication

According to the statement, the quantum entanglement-based QKD offers considerable advantages over traditional methods, significantly improving both security and functionality. They explained that even if devices are compromised or imperfect, the application of quantum entanglement guarantees the security of key distribution. Any attempt to measure or intercept the entangled photons disrupts the quantum state, thus allowing authorized users to detect any potential eavesdroppers.

The ministry highlighted that quantum communication provides fundamentally unbreakable encryption, categorising it as a dual-use technology. This technology has applications that span strategic sectors, including defense, finance, and telecommunications, while also safeguarding communications related to national security.

They noted that free-space QKD eliminates the necessity of laying optical fibers, a process that can be both disruptive and costly, particularly in challenging terrains and dense urban environments.

Previous deonstration

Previously, in 2022, the DRDO scientists had demonstrated India’s first intercity quantum communication link between Vindhyachal and Prayagraj using commercial-grade underground dark optical fiber, in collaboration with Professor Bhaskar's team. Additionally, in 2024, the team was successful in distributing quantum keys via entanglement over a 100 km telecom-grade optical fiber in another DRDO-supported initiative.

These technologies are being cultivated through the DRDO-Industry-Academia - Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) initiative, where 15 such centers have been established at leading academic institutions like IITs, IISc, and other universities, focusing on the development of cutting-edge defense technologies. The Department of Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat, along with IIT-Delhi Director, Professor Rangan Banerjee, also extended their congratulations to the team for these notable achievements.

