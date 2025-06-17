Trump family dives into telecom with new mobile phone company: All you need to know about it The monthly subscription, priced at $47.45 (approximately Rs 4,000) and called The 47 Plan, offers a range of services that include unlimited calls, texts, and data.

New Delhi:

The Trump family announced that they would be licensing their name to a new mobile phone service, marking yet another venture while Donald Trump serves as President. This move raised ethical concerns, as critics suggested it could allow the president to influence public policy for personal gain. Eric Trump, the president’s son and head of The Trump Organisation, stated that the new initiative, called Trump Mobile, would offer phones manufactured in the United States and feature a domestic call center. Eric Trump emphasised that consumers should have access to a mobile phone service that aligns with their values, asserting that “hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that's affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on.”

This statement came in light of the competitive market they were entering, which includes companies that have faced direct attacks from Donald Trump in the past.

Targeted Apple for manufacturing in India

In a recent criticism, the president targeted Apple for planning to manufacture most of its U.S. iPhones in India, threatening a 25 percent tariff on the devices if the tech giant did not begin producing them within the United States.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing ventures, the Trump Organisation disclosed that the new gold-coloured phone, planned for release in August, would not be designed or manufactured by Trump Mobile but rather by another company.

Trump’s T1 Mobile

The mobile service would work in partnership with established cellular carriers that have access to a 5G network, prompting questions regarding the treatment they would receive from federal regulators due to their association with the president’s company.

The Trump Organisation indicated that the partners included America’s three largest mobile network providers, presumably referring to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, the latter having a name strikingly similar to Trump’s T1 Mobile.

T1 Mobile plans

The monthly service, priced at $47.45 (roughly Rs 4,000) and termed The 47 Plan, referenced Trump’s two terms as the 45th president and the 47th. The service promised unlimited calls, texts, data, as well as complimentary roadside assistance and telehealth services. Visuals showcased on the company’s website depicted the phone adorned with Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great,” alongside an etched American flag.

By opting for a licensing approach, the Trump family aimed to mitigate their risks. However, selling beyond the loyal MAGA fan base could prove challenging for the new service.

