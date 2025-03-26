Chinese satellite internet company to challenge Starlink in India Starlink's satellite internet service may soon launch in India. However, the company could face tough competition from Chinese firms like SpaceSail.

Starlink is on the verge of launching its satellite broadband service in India, with regulatory approval from the government expected soon. Recently, the company has teamed up with Jio and Airtel to distribute its equipment throughout the country. In addition to India, Starlink is gearing up to expand its reach in various other nations. Currently, its broadband service operates in 125 countries and boasts over 7 million users.

However, Starlink might encounter fierce competition from Chinese satellite broadband providers like SpaceSail in the foreseeable future. The company is preparing to make its entry into markets such as Brazil, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan.

Elon Musk's goal for Starlink is to acquire at least 1 million new users each year, a target that could gain significant momentum following its launch in India. That said, there are concerns that the arrival of these Chinese companies could pose challenges for Starlink.

In India, Starlink will also face competition from local providers like Airtel and Jio, as well as Amazon Kuiper. The telecom regulator is poised to allocate spectrum for satellite services, with consultations from stakeholders and experts nearly complete.

Starlink has been waiting since 2022 to roll out its services in India. This high-speed internet service operates through SpaceX satellites orbiting close to the Earth. Once the necessary regulatory approval and spectrum allocation from the Government of India are secured, Starlink is set to officially begin its operations, especially now that it has partnered with Jio and Airtel, which bodes well for a timely approval.

