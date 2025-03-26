Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to get two 200MP cameras, significant battery upgrade A significant leak has emerged regarding the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. This Samsung phone may be launched with two 200MP cameras. Additionally, the phone's battery could also see an upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched this January, introducing three flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, Samsung is gearing up to release another model in this series, the Galaxy S25 Edge. Just a few weeks after the initial launch, a significant leak has emerged regarding the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, revealing details about its camera and battery.

Dual 200MP Cameras

This flagship smartphone from Samsung could feature a larger camera and a more powerful battery compared to this year's model. According to reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will sport a 200MP main camera along with claims from X user God (@Vhss_God) that it will include a triple rear camera setup. Specifically, it will have a 50MP secondary camera and another 200MP telephoto camera, boasting support for 4x optical zoom. Notably, there won’t be two telephoto cameras in this Ultra model.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra currently features a quad rear camera setup, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and both a 20MP and a 50MP telephoto camera. Additionally, the new Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with an updated S Pen that supports Bluetooth connectivity.

Enhanced battery performance

In terms of battery technology, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might utilise stack battery technology, possibly packed with a 5,500mAh battery. This phone is expected to support 65W fast charging, both wired and wirelessly. Furthermore, an under-display selfie camera is also under consideration for this device. It's likely to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor as well.

