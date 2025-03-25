Vivo T4, iQOO Z10 likely to get 7,300mAh battery, to launch in April Vivo and iQOO are set to launch powerful 5G smartphones with a 7300mAh battery in India next month. Many features of these Chinese smartphones have been revealed.

iQOO and Vivo are set to unveil smartphones featuring a remarkable 7,300mAh battery in India shortly. Both models are expected to launch next month, in April. iQOO’s device has already appeared on the e-commerce platform Amazon, and the company has officially announced its launch date. These upcoming smartphones will mark the first offerings from each brand with a battery capacity of 7,000mAh or more. Additionally, several features of both devices have been confirmed by the companies.

iQOO Z10

Scheduled for release on April 11 in India, the iQOO Z10 has been teased by the company through its official channels, revealing a range of details. It will be available in two attractive colours: Glacier Silver and Stellar Black. Impressively slim at just 7.89mm thick, the device is equipped with a robust 7,300mAh battery.

The iQOO Z10 will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and is expected to support 90W fast charging. Moreover, it may come with an OLED display featuring a resolution of 1.5K, and will run on OriginOS 15 based on Android 5.

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo is also gearing up to launch its T4 5G model next month in April. This smartphone is anticipated to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, along with the same 7,300mAh battery. Similar to the iQOO Z10, the Vivo T4 is likely to include 90W fast charging and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

On the camera front, this Vivo device is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the phone will boast a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also anticipated to offer options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with 256GB of internal storage.

ALSO READ: Government takes strict action, bans over 780,000 SIMs, 83,000 WhatsApp accounts