Samsung to enhance user experience, new update for select smartphones rolling out starting April 7 Users of older Samsung smartphones will begin receiving the new experience starting in April. Samsung India confirmed this on its blog.

Starting April 7, users can expect an exciting update for many older Samsung smartphones. The South Korean tech giant is set to roll out the latest OneUI 7 operating system for these devices. Following the release of a beta version of OneUI 7, which is based on Android 15, the stable version will be available for download beginning on April 7. Most of the supported models were launched in 2023 or earlier.

Samsung made this announcement via a blog post, stating that the rollout will occur in phases, with older Galaxy devices receiving the OneUI 7 update after the initial batch. For users in Singapore, the update is scheduled to start on April 14. This phased rollout will extend across various regions worldwide.

The update will be accessible for the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Previously, OneUI 7 was rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Tab S10 series. Now, starting April 7, older devices will also receive this update.

What can users expect from this new update?

With OneUI 7, Samsung is bringing support for Galaxy AI to older devices, enriching the user experience with various AI features such as a writing tool, content summarizer, spell check, and call transcript capabilities. Additionally, the new OneUI 7 introduces the Now Bar, which provides users with greater control over their devices and facilitates notification access directly from the lock screen. Quick access to tools like an interpreter, music player, and stopwatch will also be included.

Moreover, OneUI 7 features a redesigned home screen for older Samsung devices, offering enhanced widgets, an updated lock screen, and a more personalized experience. Improvements will also be seen in the camera app, making it even better for users.

