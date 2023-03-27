ChatGPT saved a life! Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

AI could result in many things- from writing an essay, and articles to helping an engineer write good code and even get content for the right emails, and much more. But it was reported by a common man, how the popular chatbot helped him to save the life of his own pet.

A Twitter user claimed that ChatGPT has saved the life of his pet dog by giving an accurate diagnosis related to the blood condition, which the veterinarians could not identify.

The user, who goes by the name Cooper on Twitter under the username @peakcooper, stated that his dog named Sassy was diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, but that the symptoms worsened despite taking the prescribed treatment.

Twitter user, named Cooper wrote on his page: "#GPT4 saved my dog's life. After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite serious anaemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days, however, things took a turn for the worse."

"I noticed her gums were very pale, so we rushed back to the vet. The blood test revealed even more severe anaemia, even worse than the first day we came in. The vet ran more tests to rule out any other co-infections associated with tick-borne diseases, but came up negative," he added.

Cooper then took his dog back to the vet, but they were unable to provide a further diagnosis and advised him to simply wait and see how the dog's condition progressed.

"At this point, the dog's condition was getting worse and worse, and the vet had no clue what it could be. They suggested we wait and see what happens, which wasn't an acceptable answer to me, so we rushed to another clinic to get a second opinion".

Moreover, he mentioned that in the meantime, "it occurred to me that medical diagnostics seemed like the sort of thing GPT4 could potentially be really good at, so I described the situation in great detail".

Cooper (Twitter user) entered the actual transcribed blood test results by ChatGPT from multiple days and asked for a diagnosis on the chatbot.

While the AI chatbot did not claim to be a veterinarian, it suggested that the dog's bloodwork and symptoms could indicate IMHA (immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia).

Then he took that prognosis to another veterinarian, who confirmed it and began the dog's treatment appropriately.

Cooper said Sassy (his pet dog) has since made almost a full recovery now.

Inputs from IANS

