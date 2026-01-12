CES 2026 highlights: From laundry-folding robots to AI chefs, here is the future of tech Discover how CES 2026 is transforming daily life. From Nosh the AI chef to Pliyt’s autonomous pods and emotional support robots, see the top robotics and AI innovations.

From autonomous robotaxis and laundry-folding humanoids to an AI-powered robo-chef capable of cooking 500 dishes and emotional support companions, the world’s largest technology event showcased the innovations transforming lives and shaping the future.

CES 2026, the most influential tech event on the planet, presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), was held across multiple sprawling venues in Las Vegas from January 6–9. The event brought together global corporations, startups, industry executives, and government leaders to “experience the next-generation of tech that will solve global challenges”.

The dawn of omnipresent robotics

CES 2026 offered a glimpse into a world where robots are becoming omnipresent. Emerging in diverse forms and serving various purposes, these machines provided a "crystal ball" view of how robotics is impacting lives today and will transform the world of tomorrow.

Companies showcased humanoid robots capable of a full spectrum of tasks, from folding laundry and playing chess to performing spine surgery, dealing cards at a casino, serving cocktails, boxing, and serving as AI companions for both children and adults.

Highlights from the show floor

One of the biggest crowd-drawers was Hong Kong-based SenseRobot, featuring chess-playing robots that act as both opponents and coaches.

“SenseRobot combines advanced AI vision technology with decision-making intelligence (DI) to create a consumer-grade robotic arm capable of achieving millimeter-level control accuracy. It excels in tasks such as picking up chess pieces, hosting human vs. AI games, human vs. human games, and analyzing game strategies through detailed reviews,” the company said.

(Image Source : SENSEROBOT)SenseRobot- chess-playing robots

Making its debut at CES was Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a theme of ‘Engineering the Future, Intelligent by Design’. "From autonomous mobility, intelligent electrification, Physical AI robotics, GenAI-led vehicle experiences and advanced semiconductor engineering, we are enabling enterprises to build smarter products, resilient operations, and sustainable experiences,” the company said.

Intelligent mobility and the Robo-Chef

While electric vehicles were the focus of the show four or five years ago, CES 2026 unveiled the future of intelligent mobility through a portfolio of self-driving robotaxis and autonomous shuttles. California-based Pliyt, founded by Indian-origin Shalin James Anto, showcased sleek, luxurious autonomous pods. These pods feature four separate passenger compartments, each equipped with a screen for virtual meetings, entertainment, or gaming. Pliyt aims to deploy its first pilot program in 2028.

(Image Source : ENGADGET)Robo-chef Nosh

At ‘CES Unveiled’, an exclusive look at top trends, the AI-powered robo-chef Nosh stole the spotlight. It integrates robotics and food science into a device that can automatically prepare over 500 dishes across American, Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Thai, Indian, Korean, and Pan-Asian cuisines.

AI for Home and Emotional Support

Robotics company DYNA showcased "general-purpose robots built for the real world," including a laundry-folding humanoid. Meanwhile, Sharpa unveiled "North," a full-body robot that can play ping-pong with a 0.02-second reaction time, deal Blackjack, and complete a complex 30-step handicraft sequence to build paper windmills.

A major trend this year was the focus on emotional support. China-based Hengbot Innovation Ltd showcased ‘Sirius’, a bionic robotic dog designed to “serve as a family member's companion, providing emotional support and companionship, especially suitable for the elderly living alone or empty-nest families.” Similarly, startup Ludens AI unveiled Cocomo, “an AI companion that plays, bonds and grows with you”.

