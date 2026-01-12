Is government asking for smartphone source code? PIB Fact Check clarifies MeitY policy PIB Fact Check has debunked reports claiming the Indian government wants smartphone source code from brands like Apple and Samsung. MeitY clarified that consultations are routine and no such mandate exists.

New Delhi:

A new controversy surrounding smartphone source code has been put to rest after a news report was debunked by the Indian government's official fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check. The original report claimed that the Indian government was preparing to introduce security reforms that would require smartphone manufacturers to share their devices' source code. It was further alleged that this move was intended to exert pressure on global tech companies.

PIB Fact Check has officially refuted the report—originally published by Reuters—stating that the government has proposed no such measure. According to the agency, smartphone companies have not been asked to share their source code or any "secret" internal coding.

What is smartphone source code?

At the heart of this discussion is the source code, which is essentially the digital blueprint of a mobile device. It consists of the core programming files and instructions that allow a smartphone to function.

In simpler terms, the source code is highly confidential data that controls the device's memory, processor, sensors, and hardware features. Many companies, such as Apple and Samsung, add proprietary layers of code to create their unique user interfaces and security protocols. Because this code contains the fundamental security technology of the device, manufacturers strictly guard it and do not share it with external parties.

Why did the controversy arise?

According to the clarification, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently planned to initiate routine stakeholder consultations. The goal of these meetings is to develop a necessary regulatory framework for the safety and security of mobile devices.

The PIB Fact Check team emphasised that these are standard, routine consultations aimed at improving safety standards and that no final decision regarding source code sharing or any specific regulatory mandate has been made.

“No final regulations have been framed, and any future framework will be formulated only after due consultations,” PIB Fact Check wrote in an X post.