Instagram data breach? Meta rejects claims; blames unsolicited password emails on technical bug

New Delhi:

Instagram data breach concerns recently surged among global users after many reported receiving unsolicited password reset emails. A report from the antivirus firm Malwarebytes added weight to these concerns, claiming that a "data breach" had exposed the sensitive information of approximately 17.5 million users, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses. However, Meta has since moved to clarify the situation.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, a Meta spokesperson rejected the breach claims, asserting that the incident was not the result of a data leak. Instead, the company explained that the unsolicited password requests were caused by a technical bug that allowed an external party to trigger password reset emails for certain Instagram accounts.

How reports of the alleged Instagram data breach began

Instagram data breach rumors first gained momentum when users began receiving unexpected emails to reset their passwords. Malwarebytes further fueled these reports by claiming that the "data is available for sale on the dark web and can be abused by cybercriminals." The security firm stated that it discovered the alleged leak during a routine dark web scan, linking it to a potential Instagram API exposure from 2024.

The delay in Meta’s official response to these claims allowed the rumors to spread further, causing widespread anxiety regarding account security.

How to secure your account

Instagram data breach scares are a reminder that if you are concerned about the safety of your account, it is always a good idea to take proactive steps. To protect your profile, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) and update your password immediately. Additionally, you should regularly review the list of active devices logged into your account via Meta’s Accounts Center to ensure no unauthorised access has occurred.

