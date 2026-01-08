Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date leaked: Evan Blass confirms next Unpacked event The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly launching on February 25, 2026. Discover the major upgrades, including a shift to 60W wired charging, the power-efficient M14 OLED display, and the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

New Delhi:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to arrive this year, following the January 2025 debut of the Galaxy S25 lineup. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Series is rumoured to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. Much online speculation has surrounded the launch date of these flagship devices; while earlier reports pointed to late January, recent leaks now suggest a late February unveiling.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch globally on February 25

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks have gained significant momentum, with prominent tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently stating that the devices are "100 per cent confirmed" to launch on February 25, 2026. This aligns with several November 2025 reports suggesting a slight delay compared to previous years. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to take center stage at a San Francisco-based Unpacked event, where Samsung will reportedly showcase a more refined flagship experience focusing on practical upgrades to the display, performance, and charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Display and visual upgrades

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature one of the most significant display enhancements in years. The device will likely utilise Samsung’s latest M14 OLED panel, which is approximately 20 per cent to 30 per cent more power-efficient than the M13 material used in the S25 Ultra. While this panel is capable of reaching incredible brightness levels, reports suggest Samsung may prioritise lower power consumption to maximise battery life rather than chasing record-breaking peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Charging and battery improvements

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to finally break the long-standing 45W barrier with support for 60W wired fast charging. According to internal tests, this upgrade could allow the phone to charge from 0 per cent to 75 per cent in just 30 minutes. Additionally, the device is rumored to support 25W magnetic wireless charging (Qi2), allowing for more secure and efficient power delivery through built-in magnets.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Chipset and hardware performance

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will almost certainly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset globally. This next-generation processor is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, delivering substantial gains in AI processing and efficiency. For memory, Samsung is likely to pair this chip with faster LPDDR5X RAM, boasting clock speeds of up to 10.7 Gbps to handle intensive multitasking and on-device AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Camera and professional photography

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera leaks suggest that Samsung is focusing on light sensitivity and clarity. Both the 200MP main rear camera and the 5x telephoto lens are rumoured to feature wider apertures, which would significantly improve low-light performance. Furthermore, some reports indicate an upgrade for the 3x telephoto lens, moving from a 10MP sensor to a 12MP sensor to provide better consistency across the entire quad-camera array.

