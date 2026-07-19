Delhi Police says no permission sought for CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, invokes Section 163

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police said on Sunday that no permission has been sought by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, adding that security has been heightened in and around the Parliament before the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

In a statement on X (previously Twitter), the police also said that prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district, barring the gathering of five or more people.

It said protest marches, processions and demonstrations are completely prohibited, except at designated protest sites like the Janata Mantar, but only with prior permission. The police warned that the violation of the prohibitory orders could lead to prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"As Parliament session is commencing from 20 July, strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations," the police said. "Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security."

CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march

The 'Chalo Sansad' march was called by the CJP, which is protesting over irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination and seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The proposed march comes as activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on an indefinite hunger strike, was picked up by the Delhi Police and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

On Sunday, the Delhi High Court also dismissed a plea by Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo that he must be transferred to the Medanta Hospital and defended the government for taking him to the Safdarjung Hospital, saying the activist's health had deteriorated.

However, Angmo criticised the Centre's move and said she would represent Wangchuk during Monday's march.

"I am ready to represent Sonam Wangchuk, and I will definitely join the march tomorrow," she told reporters. "To all the students and parents coming to join the march tomorrow, I would say: keep two things in mind. First, let us conduct this march in a completely peaceful manner. Second, remain vigilant against nefarious elements who might try to disrupt it; let us stay alert and avoid falling into their traps."

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