Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces India Semiconductor Mission 2.0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made history on Sunday by presenting a record ninth consecutive Union Budget, becoming the first finance minister to achieve this milestone. Highlighting the government’s push to strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key initiatives aimed at boosting innovation and workforce development in the sector.

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 announced

Speaking on the growth of the semiconductor industry, Sitharaman said, “We will launch India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and also focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop technology and a skilled workforce.”

The announcement underscores the government’s emphasis on advancing semiconductor manufacturing and building a future-ready talent pool.

