BSNL's 70-day recharge plan comes bundled with offers, under Rs 200: Details here

BSNL, the state-owned telecom company has a wide range of affordable recharge plans for its customers. Even as private telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have increased their prices, BSNL has managed to keep its plans at the old rates. This competitive pricing strategy has attracted a large number of users, with many switching their numbers to BSNL since July. For those who use a BSNL SIM, there's great news about a cost-effective recharge plan that offers excellent value for money.

BSNL is in the spotlight

In the wake of price hikes from other telecom providers, BSNL has emerged as a popular choice for users looking for affordable options. It stands out as the only company offering some of the cheapest recharge plans in the market.

However, BSNL also provides a variety of more expensive plans with extended validity to cater to different customer needs. One of the standout offerings from BSNL is a 70-day recharge plan that combines affordability with a decent range of benefits.

Details of BSNL's 70-day recharge plan

To attract and retain customers, BSNL has continuously rolled out recharge plans with attractive offers. One such plan is the Rs 197 recharge, which is perfect for users who want to keep their SIM cards active for an extended period without spending much.

At under Rs 200, no other telecom provider offers a plan with 70 days of validity.

This plan provides users with data and unlimited calling benefits, but there are a few conditions. While the plan has a validity of 70 days, the free calling and data benefits are limited to the first 18 days. Specifically, users receive 2GB of data daily and 100 free SMS per day during this period. After the initial 18 days, the plan's primary benefit is its long validity, which helps keep the user's number active.

If you are a BSNL SIM card user, then you need to know about this under Rs 200 recharge plan. It is priced at just Rs 147 and enables users to enjoy free calling for a whole month. This plan is a great alternative for those who are looking to save money, as none of the major telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, or Vi has been offering such an affordable 30-day recharge plan.

