This BSNL recharge plan costs Rs 147 and lasts for a month: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL brings Rs 147 recharge plan

BSNL, an Indian telecom network provider owned by the government of India, has recently been making waves in the telecom sector with its affordable recharge plans. As we all know private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have been increasing their price value for recharge, BSNL on the other hand has become a popular choice for mobile users who are looking for cheaper options.

This shift has led to a significant number of users porting their numbers to BSNL, and the trend has further shown no signs of slowing down. To further enhance its offerings, BSNL has introduced a new 30-day plan for its customers, attracting even more attention.

BSNL's affordable 30-day plan

If you are a BSNL SIM card user, then you need to know about this under Rs 200 recharge plan. It is priced at just Rs 147 and enables the users to enjoy free calling for a whole month. This plan is a great alternative for those who are looking to save money, as none of the major telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, or Vi has been offering such an affordable 30-day recharge plan.

BSNL's Rs 147 plan provides users with the convenience of unlimited calling and data without worrying about additional costs.

Details of BSNL’s Rs 147 recharge plan

The Rs 147 recharge plan from BSNL comes with additional benefits.

With just Rs 4.90 per day, users can enjoy unlimited local and STD calls across any network. This makes it one of the most cost-effective options available in the Indian market.

Additionally, the plan offers 10GB of data per month and further includes BSNL Tunes- enabling the users to set their caller tunes at no extra cost.

Unique validity carries forward feature

One of the standout features of BSNL’s Rs 147 plan is the validity carry forward option. If you decide to renew your plan after the first 30 days, any unused validity can be added to your new plan. This means you don’t lose out on unused days, providing even more value for your money. This feature makes the Rs 147 plan an excellent choice for those who want flexibility and cost savings from their mobile service provider.

ALSO READ: BSNL unveils 365-day plan with unlimited calling and 3GB daily data

ALSO READ: YouTube account hacked? Google’s new AI tool will help you regain control