BSNL unveils 365-day plan with unlimited calling and 3GB daily data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continues to impress customers with its affordability and feature-rich recharge plans which has been giving tough competition to the private telecom service providers. Known for offering some of the most cost-effective options in the telecom market, BSNL has recently provided plans which could stand up to the competition from other telecom players like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel.

Why BSNL plans are considered a great choice at present?

BSNL's plans are not only economical but also packed with powerful benefits for customers who are looking for cost-effective costs. One key reason for their affordability is that BSNL users will still operate on a 3G network, unlike Jio and Airtel customers, who are enjoying 5G services.

However, the nationwide rollout of BSNL’s 4G network is on the horizon, which promises even better service.

1 year recharge-free experience with this BSNL plan

For those who are tired of frequent monthly recharges, BSNL has offered an excellent annual plan which is valid for 365 days (which makes it 1 year). This plan has been designed to cater to users who are seeking long-term benefits without the hassle of recurring recharges.

BSNL’s Rs 2,999 recharge plan: A year of uninterrupted service

The BSNL Rs 2,999 recharge plan offers an entire year of uninterrupted service, providing unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.

Users will benefit from 3GB of high-speed data per day- to support those who work online, streaming and entertainment.

After the daily data limit is reached, the speed is throttled to 40 Kbps.

Furthermore, this yearly plan includes 100 SMS per day and covers the Mumbai and Delhi MTNL regions with a 395-day validity.

Ideal for heavy data users

This BSNL plan is perfect for users who need significant daily data. With 3GB of high-speed data available every day, it ensures that your connectivity needs are met without compromise.

Explore more BSNL plans

BSNL offers a diverse range of plans, starting from as low as Rs 11 and going up to Rs 3,000. To find the plan that best suits your needs, you can visit BSNL's official website and explore its offerings.

BSNL's Rs 2,999 plan is an excellent option for anyone looking for a comprehensive and affordable annual recharge plan with extensive benefits.

