Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Google faces lawsuit over Chrome’s data collection practices, rules US court

Google faces lawsuit over Chrome’s data collection practices, rules US court

A recent report reveals that a federal appeals court in California has overturned a December 2022 ruling that had previously dismissed a case against Google. Originally filed in 2020, the lawsuit alleges that Google collected data from Chrome users even when they had not enabled Chrome sync.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 12:08 IST
chrome, google chrome
Image Source : FILE Google faces lawsuit over Chrome’s data collection practices, rules US court

Google, a leading tech giant will reportedly face a class-action lawsuit in the US over alleged data collection via Chrome browser without users' consent, a court here has ruled.

As per the recent report, a federal appeals court in the state of California reversed a December 2022 ruling that dismissed the earlier case against Google. The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that Google collected data from Chrome users, regardless of whether they enabled Chrome sync.

“The panel reversed the district court’s summary judgment in favour of Google, LLC, in a class action alleging that the company surreptitiously collected users’ data in violation of various state and federal laws, and remanded for further proceedings,” read the court ruling.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed Chrome “intentionally and unlawfully” sent Google browsing history, IP addresses, persistent cookie identifiers, and unique browser identifiers without their explicit permission.

India Tv - Google Chrome

Image Source : FILEGoogle faces lawsuit over Chrome’s data collection practices, rules US court

The new ruling explained that “the district court should have reviewed the terms of Google’s various disclosures and decided whether a reasonable user reading them would think that he or she was consenting to the data collection”.

By focusing on “browser agnosticism” instead of conducting the reasonable person inquiry, “the district court failed to apply the correct standard”.

A Google spokesperson said that the company had a general privacy disclosure yet promoted Chrome by suggesting that certain information would not be sent to Google unless a user turned on sync”.

“We disagree with this ruling and are confident the facts of the case are on our side. Chrome Sync helps people use Chrome seamlessly across their different devices and has clear privacy controls,” the Google spokesperson was quoted as saying in reports.

Related Stories
Google Chrome enhances password protection with real-time alerts | Details

Google Chrome enhances password protection with real-time alerts | Details

Learn how to change Google Chrome language on different devices | A quick guide

Learn how to change Google Chrome language on different devices | A quick guide

Google Chrome to arrive on your car's dashboards | Details

Google Chrome to arrive on your car's dashboards | Details

Google updates Chrome's incognito browser after settling USD 5 billion lawsuit | All you need to kno

Google updates Chrome's incognito browser after settling USD 5 billion lawsuit | All you need to kno

Google Chrome unveils new AI features for smarter browsing | Check details

Google Chrome unveils new AI features for smarter browsing | Check details

Google Chrome introduces new security feature: Private network access for navigation requests

Google Chrome introduces new security feature: Private network access for navigation requests

Google rolls out Help Me Write for Chrome: Here's what it is, how to use it

Google rolls out Help Me Write for Chrome: Here's what it is, how to use it

Google Chrome users need to update browser IMMEDIATELY or lose data: Know-more

Google Chrome users need to update browser IMMEDIATELY or lose data: Know-more

Google implements input numbers for slider controls in Docs and Slides

Google implements input numbers for slider controls in Docs and Slides

Google Chrome gets 5 new features to enhance search experience: All you need to know

Google Chrome gets 5 new features to enhance search experience: All you need to know

Center finds vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS, GitLab: Here's what you need to do

Center finds vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS, GitLab: Here's what you need to do

Google Chrome launches new AI features and improved search functionality

Google Chrome launches new AI features and improved search functionality

Plaintiffs alleged in their complaint that based on the terms of Google’s Chrome Privacy Notice, their choice not to sync Chrome with their Google accounts meant that certain personal information would not be collected and used by Google.

The district court had held that Google successfully proved that the Plaintiffs consented to its data collection.

ALSO READ: BSNL introduces affordable recharge plan with 5-month validity: Details here

ALSO READ: CMF Buds Pro 2 Review: Same design, enhanced sound and features

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement