BSNL introduces affordable recharge plan with 5-month validity: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS BSNL

In a bid to attract more users amidst rising telecom charges, BSNL, the government-owned telecom company has launched a new and highly affordable recharge plan. As other telecom players increased their prices, more people are looking towards BSNL for cost-effective options. Let's take a look at the latest recharge plan from BSNL and what it offers.

BSNL’s new recharge plan worth Rs 997: Details and benefits

BSNL has introduced a new recharge plan which has been priced at Rs 997.

This plan offers a generous validity of 160 days or roughly 5 months.

With this plan, users receive 2GB of data per day, amounting to a total of 320GB of data over the 160 days.

Users are also provided with 100 SMS per day and free unlimited voice calling across any network in India.

The plan also includes free nationwide roaming and access to value-added services such as Hardy Games, Zing Music, and BSNL Tune, making it an attractive choice for consumers looking for both connectivity and entertainment.

BSNL's upcoming 4G and 5G services

BSNL is set to officially announce its 4G services on October 15, with the company already making significant strides by installing around 25,000 4G sites. The service has entered its trial phase in many circles, and BSNL has started distributing 4G SIM cards to customers. Sources indicate that the company is planning to roll out its 4G services in Delhi and Mumbai, with nationwide expansion soon to follow.

Looking ahead, BSNL is also preparing for the launch of 5G services, promising faster connectivity and better service quality for its users. As the telecom landscape continues to evolve, BSNL aims to stay competitive with these new developments.

BSNL’s new Rs 997 recharge plan is a great option for users seeking long-term validity and cost-efficient data and calling services. Coupled with the upcoming launch of 4G and future 5G services, BSNL is positioning itself as a strong alternative to the major telecom players in India.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini Live: What is it and how does it work?

ALSO READ: This BSNL plan offers 105 days of unlimited calling and 2GB daily data