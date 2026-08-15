Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection: Here's how much Emraan Hashmi's film earned on Independence Day

New Delhi:

After a strong opening day, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has continued its good run at the box office on August 15. The film has benefited from the Independence Day holiday, with its second-day collections showing a healthy jump. Here is a look at the film's total collection so far.

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, Awarapan 2 was released in theatres on August 14. The film posted impressive numbers on its opening day and has recorded another strong collection on August 15. Here's how much the Nitin Kakkar-directed film earned on its second day.

Awarapan 2 box office collection

As of the time of writing, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 17.59 crore on August 15. These figures are expected to increase as the day progresses. The film opened with Rs 22 crore on its first day. With the latest figures, its total collection stands at Rs 39.59 crore.

The original Awarapan, released 19 years ago, went on to become a cult favourite, particularly for its music and storyline. Awarapan 2 appears to be benefiting from the continued popularity of the first film.

Which film earned the most on August 15?

Several films have recorded strong collections on August 15 over the years. Gadar 2 holds the record for the highest collection on the day, with Rs 55.40 crore. Stree 2 follows with Rs 51.80 crore, while War 2 is in third place with Rs 45 crore.

Ek Tha Tiger and Singham Returns occupy the fourth and fifth spots, with collections of Rs 32.93 crore and Rs 32.10 crore, respectively.

Which films is Awarapan 2 competing with?

Sunny Deol's Bantwara 1947 was also released alongside Awarapan 2. It earned Rs 8.73 crore on its second day. Meanwhile, Hollywood release Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also running in theatres and collected Rs 5.20 crore on August 15. The recently released South Indian film DC: The Bloody Valentine earned Rs 2.53 crore on the same day.

Based on the figures available so far, Awarapan 2 has recorded a stronger second-day collection than these releases.

What is Awarapan 2 about?

The film follows Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi, who survives after being shot six times in Bangkok. He returns to India and begins living in hiding. One day, he finds a child in a graveyard and leaves her at an orphanage, naming her Aaliya.

A couple later adopts Aaliya, but Shivam eventually learns that they were involved in a human trafficking racket. After the couple is killed and Aaliya is sold, Shivam travels to Bangkok to rescue her.

There, he joins Zoravar's gang in his search for Aaliya. Zoravar, played by Puran Gabbi, is involved in a gang war with Nafisa, played by Shabana Azmi. Amid the conflict, Shivam falls in love with Zoravar's sister Zara, played by Disha Patani.

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